Dragon Ball Super 2: the animators want to go back to work on the series

Several weeks have passed since the last information about Dragon Ball Super 2, one of the most rumored and controversial projects currently within the animation industry. However, it seems that not only anime fans want the return of the TV series.

The announcement of Dragon Ball Super 2 seems almost a formality according to the innumerable rumors. Yet despite this, TOEI Animation continues to not unbalance in this regard, leaving the highly anticipated sequel in a balance that seems to have no end. However, according to the current series in progress and in production of the aforementioned animation studio, DB Super 2 will not arrive in 2020, and we may have to wait several months before discovering news about it.

To throw some petrol on the fire, in the past few hours one of the TOEI Animation writers, Toshio, who also worked on Dragon Ball Super, expressed his own willingness to return to work on the franchise as soon as possible. It has been a long time since a member of the sector has spoken out about it, thus confirming that even the animators themselves are waiting for directives to be able to return to work on one of the most discussed and expected projects by the world community.

However, when do you think we will know about Dragon Ball Super 2? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below. We take this opportunity to remind you, finally, that TOEI Animation has recently renewed the rights of the franchise.