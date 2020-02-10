Dragon Ball Super 2: is the failure to announce the fault of Toriyama?

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super 2 it is one of the most popular projects related to Japanese animation in recent years, above all because of the immense reach of the Akira Toriyiama franchise. But after several weeks of absolute silence, some updates finally emerge about the current stalemate of the highly anticipated sequel.

We have repeatedly tried to take stock of the situation regarding DB Super 2, the victim of conflicting rumors and internal production problems. In a recent video, Geekdom tried to clarify the events that led to delay the distribution of the anime, especially following the recent announcement of the Digimon reboot, not before 2021.

In the video in question, which you can retrieve through the attachment at the top of the news, the famous leaker revealed that he had met, during his trip to Japan, a personality very close to the TOEI Animation which would have confirmed that the cause of the indefinite delay is attributed to Akira Toriyama in person. It seems, in fact, that the sensei has not yet completed the drafting of the script and, in the absence of a subject to adapt, the TOEI has had to expand the time needed.

The production of the anime is different from the manga of the same name, as evidenced by the many differences with the TV series of Dragon Ball Super, and therefore the production has undergone a series of important slowdowns. However, we just have to wait for any news regarding the future of the franchise which, presumably, will arrive this year at least with an announcement of the next film.

In your opinion, however, what can be the causes of these delays? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.