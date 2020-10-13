Dragon Ball Super 2: an animator talks about the sequel and a possible remake of DB

There is still a lot of mystery regarding Dragon Ball Super 2, as currently TOEI Animation has not yet revealed anything official. Even if the works of the second season seem to have stopped, especially in light of the large amount of work in charge today at the studio, everyone seems to agree that the anime will return sooner or later.

According to recent rumors, DB Super 2 could debut in the summer of 2021, or at the end of Digimon Adventure 2020 which since its inception has been filling the time slot that originally belonged to the DBZ sequel. This news has reinvigorated the expectations of fans who have long been waiting for updates on the issue.

Recently the Spanish newspaper HobbyConsolas interviewed an animator of TOEI Animation, Alexandre Gomes (aka Sanda), who added some information about the future of the franchise. The answer, translated by colleagues from Mr. Gozaemon’s Review, here follows:

“If I had the opportunity to work on Dragon Ball I would absolutely go there, but for now there is only Dragon Ball Heroes, and I think it will take some time before we see the return of Super. I would love to see a remake of original Dragon Ball series. Looking at how Dragon Quest is receiving various remakes and reboots I would say yes, maybe in the future, but in fact there is still a lot of Super material to adapt, so I don’t think it will happen overnight [in riferimento a un possibile remake della prima serie di DB].”

