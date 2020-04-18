Entertainment

Dragon Ball: some clues reveal the very strong bond with James Bond

April 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Have you even ever just thought that Dragon Ball could it have any connection with the world of film espionage? In fact, it seems that Akira Toriyama has taken inspiration from James Bond's imagination to insert some particular details within his masterpiece.

More than 35 years after the birth of Dragon Ball, it is still fascinating to discover the curiosities that lie behind the immortal Toriyama sensei franchise, such as the time he wanted to make Gohan the new protagonist. In any case, the writer is passionate about the mythology of the work Derek Padula, recently told the Dragon Ball analogies with James Bond, especially in reference to the film "Never say never" from 1983.

Chapter 1 of the manga, in fact, is characterized by several elements in common that we could hardly approach them with a bold coincidence. Bulma's gun that we notice in the first issue is nothing but one Walther PPK, coincidentally, the same as Bond, as well as the car, one Renault 5 Turbo, belonging to one of the villains of the same film. Finally, to close the circle is the presentation of Goku to Bulma who seems to call into question the iconic phrase of the famous spy "My name is Bond. James Bond", remodeled for the occasion in "I am Goku. Son Goku".

And you, however, what do you think of this anecdote, did you know? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate reserved box at the bottom of the page.

