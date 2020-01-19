Dragon Ball singer falls from the stage at the Wizink Center Madrid

Share it:

Madrid Spain.- The Japanese voice actor and actor Hiroki Takahasi was injured after falling from a height of two meters from the stage of the Wizink Center, in a musical show of the anime series "Dragon Ball" held on Saturday night in Madrid.

According to police sources reported to Efe today, the event happened a few minutes from midnight when the artist performed the last song of the concert.

The health services transferred the Japanese artist to the nearest hospital where he was admitted with a severe prognosis after having suffered injuries to the wrist and face for which he remained hospitalized for twelve hours.

In the place of the events, personnel from the area of ​​occupational accidents of the Madrid Municipal Police were appointed to take charge of the investigation of the event. The show "Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventura" was the first time it was held in Madrid and had a live orchestra that plays the music of the famous anime while projecting images of the series on a giant screen.

The concert of Hiroki Takahashi (original Dragon Ball singer) at the Wizink Center in Madrid ended bitterly when he fell seriously from the stage. It was the last song. pic.twitter.com/budSlW2hSf – Miguel Velázquez (@MiguelVelM)

Hiroki Takahasi was the great claim of this concert, since he is the original singer of the Japanese version of "Dragon Ball".