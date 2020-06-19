Dragon Ball: Shallot and Giblet get the best SSJ God transformation in the series

Share it:

The new update of Dragon Ball Legends finally showed the new character designs of Shallot and Giblet, the two twin brothers created by Akira Toriyama and introduced in the videogame saga of Tournament of Time. Fans have been asking for their debut in the Dragon Ball anime for years and after seeing the pictures, it's not difficult to understand why.

At the bottom you can take a look at the new one transformation into Super Saiyan God of the two warriors, and as you can see the level of detail makes the power up decidedly more intriguing than that obtained by Goku or Vegeta. Obviously part of the merit is also of the outfit of the two Saiyans, among which undoubtedly the long red dress of Giblet stands out.

Shallot quickly became one of the favorite characters from the Legends fan base, and with the introduction of the new season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, fans saw the perfect opportunity to place the two brothers in an anime context. Unfortunately, at the moment we will only have to admire them in the Bandai Namco fighting game.

And what do you think of it? You like them? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Still on the Dragon Ball theme, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at our in-depth analysis of the best techniques shown in the anime, including some iconic transformations.