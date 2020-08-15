Entertainment

Dragon Ball Sai: the rediscovery of the Dragon Garow Lee comic that reverses Goku and Vegeta

August 15, 2020
We grew up watching Goku's adventures on Earth, first looking for the Dragon Balls and discovering the world with Bulma, then fighting in Tenkaichi tournaments to get stronger and always improve. Dragon Ball he has always followed the improvement of the naive and good Saiyan as his leitmotif.

Instead in the role of enemy there was Vegeta for a long time. Appeared in the second phase of the manga, which in the anime is known as Dragon Ball Z, the Saiyan prince has opened a whole universe to the protagonist in his own way. But if instead of Goku it was Vegeta who arrived on Earth? There is no need to do fancy exercises as the famous Dragon Garow Lee drew a story about it a few years ago that shows us what this What If would have been like.

Dragon Ball Sai is a project consisting of very few chapters and partly continued with Super Vegeta Den which sees the Saiyan with the spacious forehead arrive on Earth. Unlike Goku, he already knows how to use most of his power and in his adventures he easily defeats rivals who in the original story put the protagonist in serious difficulty. From the Red Ribbon to the Great Little Wizard, no one stands up to Vegeta for more than a few pages.

READ:  MAP: the study behind Attack of the Giants announces a new anime, quality at risk?

There story continues until meeting with Goku who arrives as an evil saiyan on Earth, albeit with a final plot twist. The MaSTAR Media Youtube channel has prepared a video summary of this amateur story that you can see above. From the original series, Dragon Garow Lee also gave us a drawing with Goku facing Al Satan.

