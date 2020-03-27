Dragon Ball: revealed the origin of the Shenron dragon design

Share it:

The imagination of Dragon Ball it is characterized by elements that touch the supernatural, just as if this halo gave a mystical aura to the whole work. Series that, as the same title repeats, places its roots on the spheres of the dragon and on that mysterious creature capable of fulfilling any desire.

The Shenron dragon she is a fascinating creature, proving the tattoos and the manifestations of creativity involving the divine monster. Recently, the usual Derek Padula, a passionate fan of the world of Dragon Ball, shared the origins of the dragon design mentioned above through his official Twitter profile.

The twitter in question, which you can retrieve at the bottom of the news, analyzes in detail every single component that characterizes the appearance of the creature. First of all, the dragon is inspired by Chinese mythology, in particular to the rain gods called precisely "Shenlong". The divine being is made up of deer horns, the head of a crocodile with a camel nose. The mustache, on the other hand, is typical of catfish, with the typical body of a snake but with the scales of a carp. feathers are strongly inspired by the reptilian universe of lizards, while the claws and legs respectively of an eagle and a tiger, the final part of the dragon, finally, is characterized by the fish tail.

Ultimately, the Shenron dragon is a kind of chimera. According to a particular anecdote, moreover, it seems that the scales of the creature act as stairs for Son Goku (the character who inspired the protagonist) in reaching "paradise", in a sort of spiritual meaning. And you, instead, what do you think of this accurate description? Let us know with a comment below.