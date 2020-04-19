Dragon Ball: RB Silva from Marvel Comics strikes with a design dedicated to the manga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The worlds of manga and comics have always been quite separate despite having similar bases. In recent years there have been various approaches also leading to some crossovers with American characters designed by mangaka and vice versa. However, some of the designers delight privately as done by RB Silva with Dragon Ball.

RB Silva is a name known to lovers of Marvel Comics stories. The designer who has always given everything for the franchises of X-Men, Avengers and those of other superheroes of the House of Ideas, has decided to disconnect from the American world to temporarily devote himself to that of the Land of the Rising Sun.

The artist has in fact prepared a drawing dedicated to the world of Dragon Ball which can be seen in the post at the bottom of the news. The image follows the whole story of Akira Toriyama, since when Goku was a kid with Bulma and Kulilin until the moments when he grew up and had a son like Gohan, who in the illustration is training on the planet of the Kaioshin, to the great and last enemy Majin Buu. In the rest of the illustration you can also see other characters such as Pual and Oolong, Goku flying on Kinton and the famous Dragon Shenron. What do you think of this Dragon Ball drawn in the American style?

Dragon Ball fans have recently dabbled in the dedicated Six Fan Arts Challenge.