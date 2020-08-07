Dragon Ball or Dragon Ball Z? Fans pay homage to the first anime series

In 1984 there was the beginning of the adventure of Dragon Ball. After filing the work on Dr. Slump, Akira Toriyama devoted herself to a manga on martial arts and strongly inspired by the Chinese world and the adventures of the legendary figure of Son Goku. Although the manga is published under a single title, the anime had been divided into two distinct parts.
The first series was simply titled Dragon Ball and focused on the start of Goku's journey until the end of the battle with Piccolo at the 23rd Tenkaichi Tournament. The second part entitled Dragon Ball Z instead marked a clear change, presenting himself with Goku more adult and now father and who over time was forced to face increasingly stronger enemies and to discover his alien past.
Dragon Ball Z contains many epic sagas including that of the Saiyans and that of Freeza, who practically obscured the beauty of the first animated series. Many fans on Twitter in recent days, however, have decided to pay homage to the history of the first phase, for some even better than the next. At the bottom of the news you can find a list of tweets where these feelings are vented.
In your opinion it is more beautiful Dragon Ball or Dragon Ball Z? Meanwhile, the Saiyan story continues in the Dragon Ball Super manga.
Every now and again, I think about how a lot of stuff that happens in Dragon Ball Z loses its impact if you haven't watched Dragon Ball, but a lot of people skip Dragon Ball thinking it isn't important. Makes me sad pic.twitter.com/rhvFlD3d0r
– Clifford Chapin (@CliffordChapin) August 5, 2020
Original Dragon Ball is wonderful. I think the King Piccolo arc has the best realization of the kind of hero Goku's meant to be. For Goku that arc is a revenge story, not a save the world story. His only goal is to avenge Krillin and Roshi, saving the world is just a side effect.
– diddyknux (@diddyknux) August 5, 2020
I was just rereading the Dragon Ball manga and it really makes the events of early Z have a lot more impact when you know what happens in dragon ball. Also, it has some of the best fights in the series too.
– Iron S. (@ShadowReborne) August 6, 2020
My son and I say this all the time. Dragon ball is my least favorite of the franchise but I think it's important because it shows how many of Goku's relationships with his friends and friends that were enemies were formed.
– Marlaina Cruz (@SweetpeaCruz) August 5, 2020
I feel this! Say it again for the people in the back row! My cousins tried to go right to Z and Super without watching the OG and I literally had to force them to watch DB, even gave them access to my Hulu so that they could! And they ended up loving it!
– WehbeGaming The Weeb God (@WehbeGaming) August 5, 2020
Yeah tbh it sucks alot to see it as "not important" to new watchers of the series as a whole the whole reason why i love dragonball so much was from the original story from the first part of dragonball into early z was good.
not to mention it was charming and had some life to it.
– Lemonadepikachu (Mike ™) (@lemonadepikachu) August 6, 2020
