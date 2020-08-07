Dragon Ball or Dragon Ball Z? Fans pay homage to the first anime series

Share it:

In 1984 there was the beginning of the adventure of Dragon Ball. After filing the work on Dr. Slump, Akira Toriyama devoted herself to a manga on martial arts and strongly inspired by the Chinese world and the adventures of the legendary figure of Son Goku. Although the manga is published under a single title, the anime had been divided into two distinct parts.

The first series was simply titled Dragon Ball and focused on the start of Goku's journey until the end of the battle with Piccolo at the 23rd Tenkaichi Tournament. The second part entitled Dragon Ball Z instead marked a clear change, presenting himself with Goku more adult and now father and who over time was forced to face increasingly stronger enemies and to discover his alien past.

Dragon Ball Z contains many epic sagas including that of the Saiyans and that of Freeza, who practically obscured the beauty of the first animated series. Many fans on Twitter in recent days, however, have decided to pay homage to the history of the first phase, for some even better than the next. At the bottom of the news you can find a list of tweets where these feelings are vented.

In your opinion it is more beautiful Dragon Ball or Dragon Ball Z? Meanwhile, the Saiyan story continues in the Dragon Ball Super manga.