Dragon Ball: One of the WWE stars in this Bulma cosplay

The franchise of Dragon Ball is one of the most popular of the entire Japanese animated industry and once again confirming this thesis was thought by one of the stars of the WWE, who will most likely go into the ring with a fantastic Bulma cosplay.

Before WWE Monday Night Raw aired, superstar Lana, aka CJ Perry, shared a Dragon Ball cosplay of hers on Twitter. The fighter paid homage the very young Bulma which made its debut in the first series created by Akira Toriyama. From the iconic pink dress to blue hair, passing through the bow on the braid and the handbag at the waist, the interpretation is almost perfect. The shot was accompanied by an incredible anticipation that could cheer up all Dragon Ball fans. “Be sure to tune in to #Raw tonight!”.

After abandoning her role as a companion to Rusev, another WWE star, Lana tried to make her way as a solo artist. The results, however, were quite disastrous for her. Bringing this cosplay to the ring, Lana could finally reverse her losing streak. But do you remember how Goku’s adventure begins? Let’s take a step back into Dragon Ball’s past. Despite what one might expect, Krillin is the strongest grounder in Dragon Ball, here’s why.