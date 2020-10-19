Dragon Ball Multiverse: the story of Bra, the most powerful Saiyan in the multiverse

The franchise of Dragon Ball presents numerous non-canonical comics that alter the main plot of the work, revisiting the events in a very peculiar way. In Dragon Ball Multiverse, Bra, the daughter of Vegeta and Bulma, transforms into the ultimate Saiyan.

Dragon Ball Multiverse is a non-canonical manga in which we can find evil versions of the main protagonists or triumphant villains. But one of the most interesting characters is Bra from Universe 16. This timeline is similar to the traditional one, at least until the events of the Buu Saga. Just like in Dragon Ball Z, Goku and Vegeta use Potara earrings to blend into the ultimate warrior, but unlike Toriyama’s work in this universe the fusion is perennial. After eliminating Kid Buu, Vegetto abandons Chichi to devote himself completely to Bulma, with whom he has a daughter, Bra.

Bra is a girl who has no interest in fighting, but Universe 16’s version was trained since childhood by her father. Born with a potential higher than even Broly’s, Bra is able to use both Goku and Vegeta’s techniques. His peculiar technique is the Spirit Schyte, variant of Vegetto’s Spirit Sword.

Bra seems to be able to outdo even her father, but what is worrying is that she inherited all the fury and the fighting spirit of the Saiyans more dangerous. In fact, after losing control by reaching Super Saiyan 2, the girl unwittingly killed Goten.

Her destructive fury emerges again when Babidi imprints her Majin curse on her. By fully embracing this status, Majin Bra becomes one of the most dangerous characters in the series, coming to kill Piccolo and Gohan. To make her open her eyes is the Bra of Universe 18, which highlights how despite her strength she is still vulnerable to the influence of others.