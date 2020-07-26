Entertainment

Dragon Ball meets Pokémon: Vegeta has a new ally in a nice fanart

July 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Vegeta's character acquired in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super a particular relevance, thanks above all to the new technique learned on the planet Yardrat, and a fan, passionate about both the work of Toriyama and the brand Pokemon, wanted to imagine a new companion for the Prince of Saiyans.

The Pokémon chosen to be alongside Vegeta was one of the little monsters that accompanied us to discover the Sinnoh region, the setting of the fourth generation of video games created by Satoshi Tajiri. It is the water starter, Piplup, which since its first appearance has shown a strong, decisive and also quite proud character, characteristics in common with Vegeta.

In fact it was just that character "similarity" to convince the user @ chima_po001 to create the design you find at the bottom of the news, where Vegeta and Piplup appear to be ready to go into battle, with a serious look and folded arms, even though the Prince of Saiyans seems to be embarrassed.

READ:  Berserk: a young fan holds the giant Dragonslayer, the video goes viral

While Piplup does not appear in the Pokémon Exploration anime series, while remaining one of the most iconic starters ever, Vegeta is in great difficulty as we could read in chapter 62 of Dragon Ball Super.

We also remember that a fan imagined Gohan as MHA's Deku, and that the exclusive figures of Dragon Ball were presented at Comic Con.

