Dragon Ball meets Naruto: we rediscover the wonderful artwork created by the two authors

It is certainly no secret that Masashi Kishimoto, author of Naruto, Boruto and Samurai 8, has always respected and respected Akira Toriyama, father of the iconic Dragon Ball saga. What many may not know though is that several years ago, at the request of Weekly Shonen Jump, the two quoted each other in a wonderful collaboration art.

At the bottom you can take a look at the illustration, included in an old issue of Shueisha's weekly magazine and recalled a few hours ago by some Reddit users. Goku is portrayed posing above the head of the Gamabunta toad, wearing the typical ninja clothes, while Naruto smiles on the back of the colossal Dragon Shenron. The two mangakas have always expressed their love for the work of their colleague and this "Premium Collaboration", as it has been defined by Weekly Shonen Jump, is just another testimony.

Dragon Ball, Naruto and ONE PIECE have always been considered as the most influential shonen in history, and seeing collaborations between the three authors is always a joy for the eyes. In this regard, you will remember that not long ago Toriyama mentioned ONE PIECE in one of his films.

