Dragon Ball meets Naruto: Roshi and Jiraiya team up in a cute tattoo

Two of the pillars of the shonen category, Dragon Ball and Naruto, certainly have a lot in common, albeit set in profoundly different times and places. One of the nicest similarities unearthed by fans is the presence of a perverted master, respectively Master Roshi and Sannin Jiraiya, both mentors for the protagonists.

Although the two characters in question have actually disappeared from their respective series, their importance in the growth path of Goku and Naruto it is undeniable, and many fans of their adventures continue to dedicate wonderful fanarts to it. A fan, however, decided to combine them in a very special tattoo.

In the images that you can find in the post reported at the bottom of the news, the user @Hana_Bi_Tattoo shared the tattoo wanted by a fan of the series, and the result is nothing short of hilarious. Let’s see the face of Master Roshi perfectly combined with Jiraiya’s design, but the most striking thing is the vortex of blood that forms all over the tattoo, reminiscent of the reaction of the Turtle Genius in front of a beautiful girl.

A nice tribute and above all an unexpected crossover between the two masters who introduced the most iconic techniques of the series, Kamehameha on one side and Rasengan on the other. Recall that Akira Toriyama recently expressed her opinion on Star Wars, and we leave you to a scary fanart of the fusion between Kid Buu and Carnage.