Dragon Ball meets LaLiga: here is the super saiyan according to Spanish football

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thinking about Japanese animation and real football at the same time can sound like a distorted comparison, yet thanks to the popularity of industry cornerstones like Dragon Ball it is possible to watch brilliant and exhilarating manifestations of creativity from the sports world, the last of which signed by LaLiga.

The epic of Akira Toriyama it has helped feed the childhood of many fans, some of whom have become real professionals today. Just think, in this regard, of that time when two Flamengo players celebrated a goal with the Fusion dance. And if that's not enough, then you can't avoid rediscovering this splendid choreography that dresses Goku in the colors of Paris Saint Germain.

The latest ingenious creation in the sports world is signed by the official Twitter profile of LaLiga, the top Spanish football series, which portrays Messi intent on beating a free kick. The No. 10 of Barcelona, ​​after taking the exact aim thanks to the triangulation system of the scooter, explodes in the Legendary Super Saiyan to throw a powerful and precise shot in the upper right corner. The video, after having gone viral in a very short time, amused many fans who shared the clip in the dedicated communities.

And you, instead, what do you think of this hilarious video in which Messi reaches the Super Saiyan stage? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.