Dragon Ball meets DC: Goku takes the role of Shazam in this original fan art

We all know very well how the soul of fans burns and we also know just as well as those of the world Anime and Manga are perhaps among the most active and artistic. Always ready to pay homage to their favorite series by creating breathtaking cosplay to present at fairs or to be published on social networks, and noteworthy fan art.

If there is one thing that ai anime fan and manga he really likes to do is to compare the characters of the Japanese works they love most, with those of American comics Marvel or A.D. Very often debates arose that put in contraposition characters of the two worlds. We often asked ourselves, you wondered, if in a one-on-one fight it would have prevailed Goku, for example, or Superman. But the mental journeys of enthusiasts very often do not stop there, but create whole parallel universes where even manga characters are nothing more than crime-fighting superheroes like the gods comics that we have come to love.

Just some time ago, to stay on topic, we had shown you one fan art created by a Twitter artist in which he imagined the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super, Goku, in the role of a DC superhero, complete with a tailored costume. Such makeovers are not uncommon, in fact, to continue on this comics / manga strand, today we want to show you another drawing who sees, always Goku, in the shoes of a new DC superhero: Shazam.

You will most likely have understood who we are talking about, because if until some time ago the boy hero was not particularly known, after the release in theaters of the film has become in all respects one of the most loved characters. Well, just like Shazam is a child who screams when necessary "Shazam!"precisely transforms thanks to magic, the artist of Twitter Mythallica he wanted to do the same with Goku. Or creating a version of the character as a young man, to be clear that present in the non-canonical series Dragon Ball GT that, shouting "Kakazaam!" transforms into an adult wearing the superhero DC costume with yellow lightning on his chest.

What do you think of Mythallica's gimmick? Do you like the design and the final result of the encounter between the Japanese world of manga and the American world of comics? Let us know below in the comments.

