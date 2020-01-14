Entertainment

Dragon Ball: Marvel cartoonist Olivier Coipel dedicates an epic illustration to Goku

January 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
The franchise of Akira Toriyama is preparing to take the limelight again, with the upcoming arrival in Italy of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. For the occasion, a famous artist dedicated an unprecedented illustration to the well-known hero of the Saiyan epic, Goku.

From the houses of American ideas, the Marvel Comics, the latest illustration of the brilliant artist comes to life Olivier Coipel, talent of the mythological American comics world. The illustrator, currently working on the cover of the first issue of Thor 2020, the work dedicated to the new adventures of the Norse God of Thunder against the shadow of the Black Winter, has reserved space on his instagram profile for the famous hero of Dragon Ball, Son Goku.

The graphic representation in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, portrays the iconic saiyan intent on showing off a very powerful kamehameha. Furthermore, the design was a great success, with over 10 thousand expressions of appreciation from the community. In particular, the artist's iconic trait is appreciated, with an unmistakable and extraordinary style, typical of the American comics universe.

And you, instead, what do you think of the illustration of Olivier Coipel, you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page, but not before having admired this epic action figure of Dragon Ball Z that imagines the mythical clash between Goku and Vegeta during the Saiyan Saga.

