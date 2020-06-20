Dragon Ball: Majin Vegeta becomes a Marvel hero in André Risso's illustration

Share it:

Dragon Ball it is a work that has accompanied the childhood of many fans, a series that still continues to influence entire generations. Many artists, also in the Bel Paese, were trained taking some of the greatest masterpieces of Japanese culture as an example.

Precisely for this reason, it is particularly satisfying to be able to share illustrations by talented local artists. In fact, recently André Risso, well-known Italian illustrator, shared through his Instragram profile a graphic representation dedicated to one of the most emblematic characters of the saga of Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Z, or Majin Vegeta. The Prince of Saiyans, in particular, is portrayed in the midst of the battle against Goku in one of the most exciting fights in the entire franchise.

The illustration in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, portrays the iconic hero with style vaguely similar to the comics universe, imagery very dear to the artist. Furthermore, the design was particularly appreciated by fans who shared the creation of Risso even in the famous Reddit community where the artistic representation reached well over a thousand positive events in just 24 hours.

But speaking of the Dragon Ball franchise, did you know that player L.J. Collier of the NFL is a fan of Toriyama's masterpiece? And you, however, what do you think of this illustration, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below, but not before admiring this splendid C-18 cosplay.