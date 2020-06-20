Entertainment

Dragon Ball: Majin Vegeta becomes a Marvel hero in André Risso's illustration

June 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Dragon Ball it is a work that has accompanied the childhood of many fans, a series that still continues to influence entire generations. Many artists, also in the Bel Paese, were trained taking some of the greatest masterpieces of Japanese culture as an example.

Precisely for this reason, it is particularly satisfying to be able to share illustrations by talented local artists. In fact, recently André Risso, well-known Italian illustrator, shared through his Instragram profile a graphic representation dedicated to one of the most emblematic characters of the saga of Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Z, or Majin Vegeta. The Prince of Saiyans, in particular, is portrayed in the midst of the battle against Goku in one of the most exciting fights in the entire franchise.

The illustration in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, portrays the iconic hero with style vaguely similar to the comics universe, imagery very dear to the artist. Furthermore, the design was particularly appreciated by fans who shared the creation of Risso even in the famous Reddit community where the artistic representation reached well over a thousand positive events in just 24 hours.

READ:  Elite Season 3: Everything We Know Till Now!!

But speaking of the Dragon Ball franchise, did you know that player L.J. Collier of the NFL is a fan of Toriyama's masterpiece? And you, however, what do you think of this illustration, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below, but not before admiring this splendid C-18 cosplay.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.