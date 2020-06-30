Dragon Ball: Lunch recalls the look and becomes even sexier with a fan art

Share it:

Many characters known at the beginning of Dragon Ball have been put aside. We remember first Jiaozi and Tenshinhan, almost completely disappeared in the last stages of Dragon Ball Z, then Yamcha but also the beautiful Lunch. The girl had been an assistant to Master Roshi on the turtle island before leaving to live with Tenshinhan.

Despite not appearing as before – or rather, it almost never appears from a certain point in history onwards – Dragon Ball fans continue to keep Lunch and his destiny at heart. It is no coincidence that there are still many cosplay on Lunch made by fans of Dragon Ball, but many were also thrilled when part of its story was covered, albeit with minor missions, in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Obviously, the designs dedicated to Lunch also continue and an exceptional fan from the land of the Rising Sun has decided to dedicate one to him. The illustrator Shinya Yamashita, known in the sector for all his contributions to the world of animation, has created a perfect one Dragon Ball Lunch illustration, giving it a new trait and making it even sexier than the version designed by Akira Toriyama. At the bottom of the news you can watch the tweet with this design, do you like it?