Dragon Ball: Lunch gets tremendously sexy in Roxy cosplay

During the first phase of Dragon Ball, the one with Goku as a boy, the female presence was alternated between Bulma and Lunch, even if neither of them was a fighter. The shy girl who kept company with the turtle genius at Kame House has disappeared over time. But fans still can’t forget her.

Her peculiarity was that she was normally shy, calm and with blue hair, but when she sneezed she transformed completely. There Blonde Lunch was aggressive and always with a gun close at hand, but like his calm counterpart he had a stunning physique that always teased Master Roshi. We haven’t seen much of it in Dragon Ball, but fans keep looking for cosplay on Lunch.

Today we present just one of these. Roxy has decided to bring several photos to her Instagram page where she shows hers blonde Lunch cosplay, both with the normal dress, that is the one made up of green top and denim shorts, and the one with the sexy maid dress made up of a black body and pink ornaments. Obviously in his hands could not miss some weapon, and here it is in fact also with a machine gun.

The touch given by Roxy creates a very sexy Lunch and that puts a lot of emphasis on side B. What do you think of this Dragon Ball themed cosplay? According to some psychologists, Lunch suffers from dissociative identity disorder.