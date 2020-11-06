Dragon Ball: Lunch blonde becomes provocative in Fabibi cosplay

Among the many characters featured in Dragon Ball, we remember Lunch. The girl was introduced during training for the Tenkaichi Tournament and for a long time she was one of the few female figures in the world of Akira Toriyama. Her particularity was to go from shy and meek to aggressive and violent after a sneeze.

It is now clear to everyone that Lunch suffers from dissociative identity disorder, nevertheless it is still loved by Dragon Ball fans who would have liked to see her much more during the rest of the saga, during which she disappeared almost without a trace along with others. characters.

As said before, Lunch is shown in two versions: when she has blue hair she is shy, when she has blonde hair she is violent. A sneeze that can overturn everything but not the breathtaking body it has and that has been taken up by many cosplayers. Blue Lunch has already received a cute cosplay from Yuki, and what about Blonde Lunch?

The cosplayer Fabibi took care of it, once again playing the role of a character from the world of Dragon Ball. In the two photos below we can see one Very provocative blonde lunch, as natural by this cosplayer, even if less aggressive than the comic counterpart. A successful cosplay that has collected an excellent number of likes on Instagram.