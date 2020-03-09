Dragon Ball: let's examine the 12 official character designs of Goku SSJ God, which one do you prefer?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Almost seven years have passed since the first appearance of the Super Saiyan God, the legendary warrior born from the aura of six pure-hearted Saiyans. In total, to date, we have seen well 12 different character designs of Goku in such a form, but which of these has managed to do him more justice?

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at twelve different Key Visuals, designed by the likes of Yamamuro, Takahashi, Watanabe, Itai, Ishikawa and many others. Everyone has created the Super Saiyan God with a very personal style, which varies from the pompous and flashy trait of Takahashi to the soft and sinuous one of Onishi. The list does not include the work of Shintani, the animator responsible for the character design in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Super Saiyan God was first introduced in the film Dragon Ball Z: the battle of the gods and made its return in the first Dragon Ball Super story arc. The transformation greatly increases the power of its user and allows total control over the use of Ki. The form was partially shelved by Goku after obtaining the transformation into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, a form that sacrifices speed for more power.

And what do you think of it? List your three favorite character designs in one comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the latest video related to Dragon Ball Super 2.