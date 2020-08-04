Dragon Ball: let's discover the 10 forms of Janemba together

Share it:

The universe of Dragon Ball , created by Akira Toriyama over 30 years ago, is full of powerful characters, many of whom have repeatedly hindered the plans of the Z Warriors, also threatening the destruction of planets and the elimination of entire races. Among these villains, one of the most particular is undoubtedly the demon Janemba.

Able to keep up with Goku's Super Saiyan 3, Janemba has managed to conquer a good slice of Dragon Ball fans, since its first appearance in the 15 film dedicated to the brand, Dragon Ball Z: The Devilish Warrior of the Underworld, and over the years and non-canonical series has obtained as many as 10 different shapes, of which you can find the images at the bottom of the page.

The first is the more "simple" one, or the Orco Saike, Gaisu in Italian. During a specific job in hell, he got distracted because of the music he was listening to, and once he came in contact with the evil creatures, he was possessed by the Janemba demon. We then met, again in the film, the final form of this demon, Super Janemba, so powerful as to force Goku and Vegeta to perform the awkward Dance of Metamor, and then become Gogeta, to defeat him.

In the video game Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, we then saw Janemba appear with different colors, purple and gray, very similar to the design initially conceived for the villain. In Dragon Ball Heroes Janemba ended up under Babidi's control, becoming even more dangerous. In Super Dragon Ball Heroes an alternate form was shown, Xeno Janemba, terribly powerful and with a much more demonic appearance.

Janemba has also joined theDark Empire, as we saw in the MMORPG video game Dragon Ball Online, where it presents on its forehead the symbol of the army of demons commanded by Mechikabura and Towa. The latest episodes of the promotional anime series Super Dragon Ball Heroes showed us a new Janemba, created by Dr. W and characterized by the colors black and red.

Toyotarō, current Dragon Ball Super designer, during the creation of Dragon Ball Heroes, proposed an extravagant fusion between Janemba and Baby, which still remains one of the best in terms of design. Finally we want to remember Janembu, merger between Janemba and Kid Buu appeared on the game Dragon Ball Fusion, RPG for the Nintendo 3DS.

Recall that Dragon Ball Super has arrived at chapter 62, and fans continue to wonder why the second season has not yet come out. What do you think of these, perhaps exaggerated, forms of Janemba? Do you have a favorite? Let us know with a comment below.