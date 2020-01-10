Dragon Ball Legends: GT team analysis and combat strategy

Share it:

Dragon Ball Legends awaits its first major update of the year. While collecting new banners with characters and legends of other installments, and changing some events that seemed fixed – the experience will disappear – the goal at a competitive level has taken a small turn. The fusion tags and god ki are still devastating, but a new one with a lot of punch has been added: the GT tag. Naturally this is thanks to the arrival of Goku Super Saiyan 4, Vegeta Super Saiyan 4 and Super Baby 2. In this article we tell you how the GT team works and the best combat strategy.

Tag GT: starting team

In the team headline There is no doubt of the three who must be fighting. They are sparking characters that have come out quite simply, far from the tiny percentages we have with some Legend Edition, and that allow to form a powerful team thanks to them. Are these:

Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta. Character focused on blast (add two cards, one of them enhanced). His skill card boosts blast damage by 20% and his main ability deals more damage from allies after 25 counts. In addition, when it enters battle it deals 40% more damage and increases blast damage by 40%. Your Z Ability boosts blast damage.

Super Saiyan 4 Goku. Add strike cards, one of them enhanced, and your skill card increases the strike damage (20%) and eliminates any downgrade. His main ability recovers ki by 50 and increases the damage by 25%. In addition, when it enters combat it increases the damage by 50%, reduces the damage received by 15 counts and recovers a 10% life. It also has ki enhancer when facing an enemy. Su Z Ability power strike attack.

Super Baby 2 Support type character that adds blast and strike cards. It stands out for its main ability that recovers teammates' life and increases its damage to GT tag and regeneration, for being a beast attacking the Saiyan and hybrids since it has a buff of damage and for its skill card that increases the damage by 20% and It serves to stop some enemy arts.



GT tag substitutes

The substitutes for GT tag are recommended Goku SP red, which adds strike attack to the GT tag, Super Saiyan Goku SP green that adds strike defense and Goku EX purple, which adds life to the GT tag. If you do not have this commitment to Raditz EX which adds life to the team's saiyans.

Strategy with GT team

The strategy is based on starting with Vegeta SSJ4. That is because when the fight starts it has a higher card speed and the cost of the blast cards is lower. If we add the boost when it enters combat, it is the ideal to start. Once it receives some damage, it is best to exchange it with Goku SSJ4. When Goku enters, he will surely have the main ability charged, so he can fight much more than his opponents and use his super move, which is devastating and increases Ultimates' damage. It is best to combine both for their enhancers when they enter combat.

Once the life of both begins to be scarce, it is time to put Super Baby 2 in combat. The reason is evident, its main ability recovers 50% of life for 60 counts to allies and increases damage by GT or regeneration by 40%, in addition to receiving 20% ​​less damage. If you enter with the main available, recover the device easily. In addition, it damages 40% more to saiyans and hybrids, habitual rivals, and finally, when we change it for one of the SSJ4 they will recover some life for being a GT tag.