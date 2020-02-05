'Dragon Ball' launches exclusive Funko with Goku eating noodles

Share it:

"We are eager, all at once, to search hard for the dragon ball. It will certainly be, I am convinced, a big adventure full of emotion." You have sung it, right? That is undoubtedly that you grew up in the 90s and your first contact with Japanese animation was 'Dragon Ball'. Or are you more than "Light, fire, destruction, the world can be a ruin …"?

'Dragon Ball' (or 'Dragon Ball') is perhaps the most famous anime (and manga) in history. Not only because it has managed to reinvent itself since it began in the mid-80s, with new plot arcs such as 'Dragon Ball Z', 'Dragon Ball GT' or the most recent 'Dragon Ball Super', but because their stories and their battles laid the foundations of the modern anime that came to us next. Goku fans and company are still counting millions and the merchandising around them is almost unbeatable. And at the party you can not miss Funko, who has released many designs of the series so far, but this takes the cake.

This new design by Funko Pop! It is exclusive to Amazon and will be launched from February 27. But don't be alarmed. You can already make the reservation online so that you do not take it from your hands, because it surely flies. It is also curious that Goku appears with an aura on his head, which may indicate a new series of Funkos based on 'Dragon Ball' with characters in the sky and with his aura included ….