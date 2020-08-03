Dragon Ball is still furious: here are the financial data of Toei Animation pulled by Goku

Share it:

Tens of years have passed since Toei Animation prepared the first episodes of the Dragon Ball anime. Still today, however, the franchise is among the leading ones in the world of Japanese animation and, despite the many competitors, it still manages to assert itself. Definitely the return of the franchise with Dragon Ball Super has helped immensely.

Toei Animation shared the financial results of the first fiscal quarter of 2021, which runs from April to June 2020. The result brought by the Dragon Ball alone to the coffers of the animation studio is 4.7 billion yen (almost 38 million euros) , which places it at first place among the most profitable franchises of Toei Animation. The figure shows a slight decrease compared to the same period last year, when it collected 4.8 billion yen, but the slight decrease is due to the difficult conditions of these months in Japan.

Dragon Ball ranked first in several categories including the value of the license in Japan, films distributed abroad and the value of the license abroad. In the data it is always followed by ONE PIECE, with the franchise born from the mind of Eiichiro Oda in second place for takings. Other noteworthy names that brought strong takings to Toei Animation are Saint Seiya, Pretty Cure, Slam Dunk and Digimon, with the latter returning to the fore thanks to the new anime Digimon Adventure 2020.

Meanwhile to the brand of Dragon Ball certainly help the expensive statuettes of Vegeta and companions.