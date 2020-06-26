Entertainment

Dragon Ball: Is Piccolo an evil character?

June 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
Although the question posed as the title to this news may seem very obvious, in reality Piccolo is one of the characters that most of all grew up during the writing of Dragon Ball. From a simple antagonist, in fact, the Namkian has become a crucial character for the Z Warriors, as well as a trusted friend.

Despite Piccolo is increasingly falling into the background in the narrative, also thanks to the now exorbitant powers of Vegeta and Goku, he continues to participate in the main events of Dragon Ball Super especially as a spectator. However, the importance of his role has undergone a slow and continuous decrease over the course of the chapters, although it remains one of the most advanced and developed characters of the entire epic of Akira Toriyama.

Indeed, sensei himself had foreseen for him a role of pure antagonist, so cruel and evil as to have characterized him with some negative elements of Japanese culture. Its 4 fingers, in fact, rather than a reference to the alien world from which it originates, conceal three further elements that deserve to be analyzed.

In the Rising Sun, the number 4 tends to be avoided by the Japanese, as a symbol of bad luck that represents the concept of "death", like the meaning that in the West we tend to attribute to the number 13. During the era Edo, some jobs done in villages such as butchery were considered "lower class", as it often happened that an employee lost a finger during the cutting operations. This negative conception of the 4 fingers came later handed down in the yakuza culture, in which a member of the organization usually renounces the little finger as a sign of loyalty or atone for guilt.

These terms closely related to the negative sphere of Japanese culture were borrowed from Toriyama to outline Piccolo's evil character. Elements that the animated adaptation decided to remove for reasons of censorship. That's why in the anime the namecciano has 5 normal fingers instead of 4 like in the manga.

