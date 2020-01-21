Dragon Ball: is Android 21 officially canonical?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The arrival of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was accompanied by a breath of fresh air for the videogame world linked to the transposition of Japanese adaptations, at least as regards the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama, marked by anecdotes and curiosities that have rejuvenated an ever-green saga and famous all over the world.

It is no coincidence, therefore, that the curiosities about Dragon Ball have been clarified with secondary missions and mini-games, an interesting and winning choice to convince players to venture out to explore the world created by CyberConnect 2.

One of the most intriguing mysteries concerns the android 21, first presented with FighterZ. C-21In fact, created from the appearance of the wife of Dr. Gelo, she has in her memory the knowledge of characters of the caliber of Cell, Buu, as well as other Z fighters, a riot of potential that make her an extremely interesting character. Anyway, Kakarot it involved the android within the game world, like assistant to Bulma's father, a sign of the franchise's interest in cyborgs.

However, it is difficult to establish whether it is a simple fan service or the desire to create a convincing backstory for the character in such a way as to introduce it into the canonical imagination, but it is impossible not to be fascinated by a character with a thousand potentials. In your opinion, however, CyberConnect 2 canonized C-21? Let us know with a comment below.