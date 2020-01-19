Dragon Ball invades the UFC, wrestler shows up at the Weigh-in dressed as Majin Vegeta!

Share it:

Roxanne Modafferi, militant wrestler in the women's UFC, recently showed up at the weigh-in prior to the match with the challenger Maycee Barber wearing a hilarious Super Saiyan wig. At the top of the article you can take a look at the video in question, in which the fighter showed off her best imitation of Majin Vegeta.

Weight verification is carried out in combat sports before the match takes place, in order to verify that both wrestlers (or wrestlers) are in the same class. In this case we are talking about Moscow weights, or the weight category that includes fighters from 53 to 57 kg.

The Super Saiyan cosplay however, consisting of the wig and a small sticker depicting Majin Vegeta's M, would seem to have brought luck to Modafferi, given that a fighter about ten years younger managed to beat the points. The match ended with a unanimous decision victory and marked the first defeat in the career of the young Maycee Barber.

Such gifts are certainly not new. We remind you that only in recent months, the WWE fighter Ricochet has mentioned My Hero Academia before an important meeting, as well as the wrestler Leva Bates.

