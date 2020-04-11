Dragon Ball: how would Goku look like in DC superhero version?

Share it:

Since when Toriyama way back in 1984 he decided to start what would become the legendary deeds of Goku, inside a manga called Dragon Ball, perhaps not everyone would have expected to see our hero travel so far and above all save so many times the planet earth from external threats.

We can say that the main feature of the Saiyan the protagonist is precisely that of being a champion of justice, always ready to help the weakest and to put his own life on the line to defeat the bad guy. We all know it well by now, and it is no coincidence that many people consider it Goku a real superhero like those in American comics. It would be enough after all eradicate it from the environment in which it originated, from the world created by Toriyama, insert it in the real world, in our world, and give it a true costume superhero to make it become one of the characters Marvel or A.D.

Have you ever thought about what Goku might look like with a real costume and maybe Super Saiyan too? Have you ever imagined seeing it among the color pages of the comics, instead of the black and white ones manga? Well, you are not alone. Just as shared by the Twitter user SirBaisa, he did not just imagine it is enough, but he also decided to give it a shape and an appearance, to draw it and make it take shape before our eyes.

As you can see from the illustration at the bottom of the article, Goku appears in version Super Saiyan level one, inside a real badly reduced superhero costume and the colors on the false line of the original one designed by Toriyama. He has a proud look, capable of transmitting strength as well as any other hero of the DC Univero.

Now that Goku has made his debut in this world, how about finding out once and for all who between him and Superman would prevail in a one on one fight? The son of will win Vegeta or the son of Krypton? The word is yours.

