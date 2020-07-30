Entertainment

Dragon Ball Heroes: Goku and Fu are the protagonists of the new poster

July 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
The official Twitter account of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has published a new poster, which sees Goku in Super Saiyan Blue form and behind him the perfidious Fu. The latter is surrounded by the villains who have so far known during the series, and above all from the Tree of Life, crucial for his evil plan.

The plant is able to absorb the entire life force of the universes, to then concentrate it in the hands of the antagonists. The last episode of the show, the 5, compared Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta – in Super Saiyan 4 form – against the powerful Janemba.

The fate of the battle was initially not favorable to the Saiyans, who suffer the impetus of the opponent, but a little later Trunks, Pan, Goku and Vegeta come to their aid. The two saiyans resort to Super Saiyan Blue and, together with the Xeno versions of their namesakes, they finally manage to give Janemba a hard time.

It has been clarified, through the V-Jump magazine, that the official denomination of the two Xeno forms is Super Full Power Super Saiyan 4: Limit Breakthrough. This is a literal translation from Japanese, and would describe the hidden power of the golden Oozaru, which allows warriors to cross the Super Saiyan 4 limit.

Nonetheless, this unprecedented power was not enough to knock out Janemba, which presumably will engage our heroes in the next episode as well.

Meanwhile, the debate continues on which is the best form of Super Saiyan introduced in Dragon Ball. A few days ago, the official Dragon Ball website celebrated Nappa's birthday with its best tables.

