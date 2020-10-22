Dragon Ball: Here is the unique ability of pureblood Saiyans

Many of the main characters of the saga of Dragon Ball, the work of Akira Toriyama, are not human beings but beings belonging to the alien race of Saiyans. Saiyans are far stronger than humans and have evolved to become the race of the strongest fighters.

During the various series Dragon Ball, Goku and Vegeta never change haircuts, except when Vegeta wore shorter hair in the non-canon series Dragon Ball GT.

It’s not strange for characters to keep the same look in their franchise, especially when it comes to anime and manga. In Dragon Ball, however, we have seen several times the main characters change from saga to saga. Krillin for example at the end of Dragon Ball Z has hair, even if it will end up returning to his characteristic hairstyle again in Dragon Ball Super. Yamcha changes her cut several times throughout the saga and Bulma also often changes style.

It is Vegeta himself who tells us about this typical Saiyan trait, after having trained for a year in the Spirit and Time Room with Trunks. While Trunks’ hair has gotten very long, Vegeta’s hair hasn’t changed one iota. Bulma will ask for an explanation, and Vegeta will explain that pure blood Saiyans keep the same haircut they were born with throughout their lives. This theory, however, does not work with a beard, in fact once training is finished, we have seen both Goku and Vegeta with a beard.

Who knows if Dragon Ball Super’s new arc we will see our protagonists show off a new hairstyle! In the meantime, we look forward to new Dragon Ball Super themed announcements at Jump Festa 2021, mark your calendar on December 19th and 20th.