Dragon Ball: here are the 5 most used techniques by Goku

For years, we screamed "Energy Wave", or "Kamehameha" for purists, together with Goku as he tried to defeat the many villains who stood before him. In the most critical moments, we raised our hands to give our energy to the protagonist so that he could use the Genkidama. But what are the most used techniques in Dragon Ball by Goku?

The CBR.com site has decided to draw up a sort of ranking with the five most used attacks by Goku during the course of Dragon Ball, alongside the names of five techniques that have been little used and we will hardly see again. Among the most used inevitably there is the Kamehameha, known thanks to the anime in Italian as Onda Energetica. It is one of the most suggestive techniques immediately to Goku, used since he learned it from Master Roshi in the early stages of the adventure.

Then follows the Kaiohken, technique learned thanks to King Kaioh in Dragon Ball Z during his first dead period. It is certainly one of the protagonist's most exciting abilities, capable of increasing two, three or even twenty times the strength of the physique. It was seen in action during the Saiyan and Freeza saga.

Then there are the Kiai techniques, where Goku hits the air with a punch so strong as to cause a shock wave. In an advanced version, these techniques have also been used recently in Dragon Ball Super while Goku was in the state of Ultra Instinct. Then there is another technique that uses ki, or the Kamehameha burst. It is one of the many variations of Kamehameha and Goku uses it from the Freeza saga onwards.

Finally there is the Genkidama, or Spherical Energy, an exceptional attack that Goku has used a few times in Dragon Ball but always as a decisive attack. Another technique learned by King Kaioh, Goku uses it against Vegeta with the help of Kulilin, against Freeza and against Bu in the series finale. Do you agree with the techniques on the list or do you think there are some missing?

Fans recently also voted on Vegeta's best transformation while Goku was supposed to leave his role to Gohan.