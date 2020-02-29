Dragon Ball: Have you ever wondered what a Fusion between Goku and an Oozaru would look like?

Share it:

The imagination of Dragon Ball it is characterized by an important number of different breeds that thanks to their peculiarities have enhanced and varied Akira Toriyama's masterpiece. During the first numbers of the opera, sensei undertook to tell the extraordinary powers of the Saiyans, starting with the magical tail.

34 years after the first episode aired, the writer Derek Padula wanted to pay homage to the franchise by proposing an interesting anecdote about the Saiyan "apes". In particular, the transformation borrowed from the mythology of werewolves the radiation of the full moon, that only with the full moon were they enough to change the body of a human into a giant gorilla.

The only minimum requirement for the transformation to take place was own the tail, the same one that no longer grows back to the Saiyans of the new generation, just as Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has revealed. However, on the occasion of the release of the 22nd chapter of the manga several decades ago, Akira Toriyama imagined a unlikely Fusion between Goku and an Oozaru with the result that you can admire at the bottom of the news. Given the absence of an official name for this merger, Padula imagined the bizarre name of "Gokuzaru", as it retains the protagonist's pupil and iconic combat suit.

And you, however, what do you think of this particular Fusion between the two characters, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.