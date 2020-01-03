Dragon Ball: have you ever imagined Goku in the style of the Attack of the Giants or Berserk?

Share it:

The little Saiyan rushed to Earth due to the tragedy that destroyed the Planet Vegeta is one of the most important heroes of Japanese culture. Dragon Ball it is now part of that sequence of distinctive elements that distinguishes the entire editorial apparatus of the Japanese comics universe.

And it is no coincidence if Goku he is the hero and the most famous protagonist of the whole world of animation. The masterpiece of Akira Toriyama he taught the new and current generation of the Shonen genre, contributing to the creation of works destined to change countless times a colorful and fascinating market.

ONE PIECE, the attack of the Giants, are just two of the industry's most iconic titles. And it is precisely for this reason that the latest illustration of Luis Figueiredo, who tried to imagine Goku in the guise of some of the most distinctive series in the sector, starting from the Pokémon world up to the current stellar success of Demon Slayer. The artistic representation in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, also portrays the Saiyan in the guise of the imaginary complex Walt Disney and of Berserk.

The image, thanks to the multiplicity of styles shown, has become viral on the net, with numerous enthusiasts who have commented with great enthusiasm the talent of the artist who has perfectly imagined the arrival of Son in the most famous Japanese works.

And you, on the other hand, which style do you prefer the most? Let us know with a comment below.