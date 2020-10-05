Dragon Ball had to end immediately: Toriyama’s revelation in the Daizenshuu

Dragon Ball is the manga that changed the world of shonen. It was not only a huge success for Weekly Shonen Jump but it was also a source of inspiration for future mangaka who in turn became mainstays of the manga world. The Dragon Ball myth continues today thanks to the midquel Dragon Ball Super with its new enemies and challenges.

However Akira Toriyama has revealed several times that he built the story time after time and that he did not expect it to last that long. In the beginning, however, Dragon Ball was supposed to be a short manga, very short indeed. No Goku against Vegeta, no Super Saiyan or fight against Majin Buu for the salvation of the galaxy, everything had to end with the finding of the Dragon Balls in the very first story arc.

“Bulma era Tripitaka, Oolong era Zhu Bajie, Yamcha era Sha Wujing. Inizialmente I thought I’d be done with it once I got the Dragon Balls“These are the words of Toriyama, which confirm how much he initially took inspiration from the Chinese classic Journey to the West. The popularity upset the plans of the mangaka who was then forced to continue by the editorial staff of Shueisha, reserving a manga that is still a great classic today.

What’s more, Toriyama had only planned three chapters of the story at the start of serialization as he planned to close it all within a year. Indeed he was surprised years later with chapter 249 of Dragon Ball, thinking that he had outdone his previous work, Dr. Slump. Who knows what the manga world would have been like without such a long Dragon Ball. Maybe there wouldn’t even be the best battle shonen tournaments between Naruto and the other manga.