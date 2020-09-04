Dragon Ball GT vs Dragon Ball Super, which anime should be seen after Z?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Dragon Ball is one of the most important anime of all time, and despite not having a complex structure like Fate o la Monogatari series, often confuses fans due to a rather unique order of publication of the seasons. So what is the correct way to see the series? And which souls should be skipped?

The first series to be recovered is that of 1986, simply called Dragon Ball: this is made up of a total of 153 episodes and follows the adventures of Son Goku, from the first workouts to the post-adolescent age. The successor is the historian Dragon Ball Z, consisting of 291 episodes, which canonically conclude the story. In 2009, to mark the anime’s 20th anniversary, Toei also aired Dragon Ball Kai, a remake of Dragon Ball Z consisting of 159 episodes. This has some cuts and shortens some fight scenes, but can be seen as a replacement for Z.

All this brings us to the crossroads: on the one hand he sits Dragon Ball GT, transmitted immediately after the conclusion of Z, while on the other we have Dragon Ball Super, the canonical midquel of 2015. The two projects tell completely different stories.

Dragon Ball GT was not made by author Akira Toriyama, but by Osamu Kasai and Aya Matsui. The anime consists of 64 episodes and since the airing took place immediately after the conclusion of Z (more precisely in February 1996), most viewers considered the project as an official sequel. GT is a kind of What If animated by the same studio that took care of the first two series, and features some of the most popular transformations and fights ever.

Dragon Ball Super instead is the canonical product born from the mind of Akira Toriyama, and as Dragon Ball Z definitively concludes the story, this new anime fills the gap left by the time jump that occurs between episodes 288 and 289. The series also received a sequel film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, always set before the conclusion. of the time-skip.

According to many fans, Dragon Ball GT should be skipped as it is not canonical, while for others it should even be recovered before Super. Below you can take a look at a Reddit user’s post, in order to find out what are the most popular opinions from fans.

We clearly want to hear yours. Super or GT? Which of the two should be seen? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to review all the differences between the two products instead, we advise you to read our old article on the issue, in which we have analyzed the pros and cons of the two souls.