Dragon Ball GT: the final battle and the Genkidama in the last figure of SD Studio

Dragon Ball GT it is a particularly controversial work which, despite numerous question marks, continues to be a fascinating product on the whole because of some ambitious ideas, above all the extraordinary Super Saiyan 4. In any case, the work continues to have a moderate success thanks also to the thriving merchandising.

The adventure of Trunks, Pan and Goku began with a particularly interesting idea, that of the interplanetary journey in search of the dragon spheres. Through a series of implications, our heroes have faced several threats, including even the Evil Dragons, evil entities generated by the abuse of desires. The last opponent to beat for our heroes was Omega Shenron, evolved form of Li Shenron, a villain so powerful as to be able to defeat both Goku and Vegeta in the fourth level stage.

The iconic hero, therefore, also because of Gogeta's failed attempt, was forced to opt for his trump card, the technique that had already saved him previously against Kid Buu, or the Genkidama. In honor of this scene, SD Studio recently dedicated a scale model to the moment when the little Goku escapes from the cavity in which he had hidden to accumulate the necessary energies. The figure in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is proposed to the public at the price of 259 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. The statuette, which is also equipped with an LED, can already be pre-ordered on the official website, with shipping scheduled for the month of October.

And you, however, what do you think of this figure, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.