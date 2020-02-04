Dragon Ball GT: the enormous power of Gogeta SSJ 4 in an action figure of over 300 euros

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The community linked to Akira Toriyama's masterpiece breaks in two when the topic touches the iconic series of Dragon Ball GT. The alleged non-canonical sequel to Dragon Ball Z, in fact, has always been the victim of continuous discussions between those who have appreciated the animated series and those who, however, hated it.

GT remains an ambitious but not very concrete work in fact, failing in the hints of originality expected and promised in production. Still, it's impossible to mask the charm of the mythical transformation into the fourth level Super Saiyan, as well as the most coveted and deadly Fusion of the entire franchise, Gogeta SSJ 4.

In the very short space granted to the latter character, in fact, we see him grappling with Omega Shenron, the last opponent to be defeated by our heroes before ending Dragon Ball GT. In particular, despite the absurd power of the Evil Dragon, Gogeta is infinitely more powerful than the enemy, even managing to send a huge ball of energy back to the sender with a simple knee.

About that, KRC Studio wanted to pay homage to the famous Fusion, creating a scale model of the fight between Gogeta and Omega Shenron. The action figure in question, which you can admire from multiple angles thanks to the gallery attached at the bottom of the news, will arrive in 2020 and will be available for purchase to the impressive amount of 316 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. The statuette will also be in a limited edition with 100 pieces available, complete with an authenticity number, and will have a special colored LED inside.

And you, however, what do you think of this action figure, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.