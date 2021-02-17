Dragon Ball GT: Pan reaches Super Saiyan 4 in this artwork made by a fan

Although Dragon Ball GT continues to divide the community, the non-canonical series has given us one of the most beautiful transformations of the entire saga, the Super Saiyan 4. Exclusive to Goku and Vegeta, and a few others elected in some side projects, this final form has been reached also by Pan in this artwork.

Dragon Ball GT has just turned 25, but it does not cease to amaze and give strong emotions to the fans, who continue to imagine how the other protagonists would be if they reached il Super Saiyan 4. This time, however, it is not Gohan, Trunks or Goten to reach this iconic form, but Pan, the granddaughter of Goku.

Re-shared later on Reddit, the well-known artist Asura-00 published his latest work on DevianArt: Pan Super Saiyan 4. The illustration imagines a Pan now adult with long black hair, with a cut similar to her grandfather’s style, which falls on her body. With a resolute gaze, the young Saiyan has brown fur and sculpted abs, indicating the hard training she has undergone.

While holding the stick that once belonged to Goku, behind Pan it is possible to glimpse the ape’s tail swaying. Though well done, this artwork is able to rival even the Super Saiyan 4 versions of Goku and Vegeta. And what do you think of the work done by Asura-00? Here are the origins of Super Saiyan 4, let’s find out how the iconic transformation of Dragon Ball GT was born.