Dragon Ball GT: Goku Super Saiyan 4 returns in an illustration of Dragon Garow Lee

Over the years many artists have tried to replicate Akira Toriyama's style, and the only ones who have come closest to the master's trait are undoubtedly Dragon Garow Lee and Toytoaro. The second we all know, is the author of Dragon Ball Super, while the former is known for making a Yamcha-focused spi-off.

Dragon Garow Lee usually publishes nice sketches on his profile, taking Dragon Ball characters as object. A few weeks ago he indulged himself with an illustration that made fun of the arrival of the One-Punch Man live action, while this time he decided to rework Goku in Super Saiyan 4 version.

The illustration at the bottom of the article represents splendidly the saiyan in its final form, introduced with the animated series of Dragon Ball GT. An anime very often demonized by the purists of Toriyama's work for her narrative choices, but who has been able to give an interpretation of Goku remained engraved in the memory of the fans.

Since we're on the subject, let's retrace the genesis of Super Saiyan 4. This is not an accessible stage thanks to a particular force or a strong emotional response, as happened with the previous forms, the real trigger is the presence of the tail. Only a Saiyan who is still in possession of it can reach it, as long as he can overcome the Golden Monkey stage.

The design of the Super Saiyan 4 was not created, as one might think, by Akira Toriyama, but by a Dragon Ball GT animator, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru.

Toei Animation has revealed the big secret behind the Dragon Ball GT title. Several months ago we shared the first draft of Super Saiyan 4, with the following comment from the animator of Dragon Ball GT: "A challenge to overcome the SSJ3".