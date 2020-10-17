Dragon Ball GT: Fans remember the entry of Gogeta SSJ4

Several years have passed since the airing of the third series dedicated to the work of Akira Toriyama, despite this there are still many fans of Dragon Ball GT. The fans then commented on the scene in which we witness the birth of Gogeta SSJ4 .

In particular, at the bottom of the news we can see the tweet shared by @ Killafoe1, which allows us to review the moment when Goku and Vegeta decide to use the fusion technique, which allows two individuals to join their forces in one body. The two protagonists therefore decided to use it to get the better of their fearsome opponent, Omega Shenron. The formidable move, however, has a weakness: their union lasts a maximum of half an hour, at the end of which they will automatically separate. As you can see in the photos that have been posted by the Twitter user, even the famous narrator of the Dragon Ball episodes was amazed at the plan of Goku and Vegeta, but their idea is successful: from the union of the two it was born Gogeta SSJ 4, one of the most powerful beings to appear in story of Akira Toriyama.

Finally, to close the news, we point out some of the positive sides of Dragon Ball GT listed by some fans of the series focused on Goku and the other Saiyans.