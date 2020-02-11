Dragon Ball GT easter egg discovered in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Share it:

Despite not being part of the canon of the series for some time, Dragon Ball GT continues to be a product known and loved by many fans, and it is probably also for this reason that the developers of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, seems to have included a citation within the game.

During the free roam, a user has in fact discovered a line of dialogue, speaking with the photographer, in which a golden ape is mentioned, which should only be one of the transformations of Goku in GT.

However, there seems to be no follow-up to this easter egg, given that continuing in the game no one has so far given evidence of the existence of the ape in question, so it is likely that it is a simple quote as a tribute, in fact.

In fact, the theories according to which the narrative arc of GT could arrive in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot in the form of DLC, precisely because it is no longer part of the canon. We'll see. Did you also find this easter egg?

Meantime, Bandai Namco revealed that Dragon Ball Z Kakarot sold 1.5 million copies in the first week of sales. If you want to learn more about the game in general, take a look at our special on Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.