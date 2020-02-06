Dragon Ball: Goku's English voice actor proposes an idea of ​​Funko Pop of the character

Share it:

The great popularity of Dragon Ball has meant that the US company Funko he dedicated several figures from his line to him POP!. Just a few days ago we talked about how, over the years, many of the characters created by the master Toriyama, even the secondary ones, had been reproduced by Funko.

For example the fearsome King Cold, father of the enemy par excellence of Goku and companions, Freezer, who though fascinating is certainly not a primary character, yet the US company has decided to make a figure of it, driven by the crazy desire of the fans to be able to collect, one day, all the characters of the Dragon Ball series.

We know very well how Funko has no intention of stopping, but is always at work to create and bring new versions to homes of the characters that fans love most. In fact, just in these days a new edition of the protagonist created by Toriyama: Goku has been announced, which has literally driven fans from all over the world crazy.

And while POP! are preparing to invade the world, there are those who make proposals to the American company on possible and future figures to be realized. The last one was the English voice actor of Goku, Sean Schemmel, who through his official Twitter profile exposed his idea for a new Funko POP!, just for the character he is most fond of and to whom he lends his voice. As can be read from the post reported at the bottom of the article, Schemmel says:

«My idea for a new Goku Funko Pop sees him during the upgrade, on a base that looks like the ground, on which pebbles and stones are tied to small nylon threads. The base also has vents and a fan hidden inside will blow up the rocks, making them levitate in the air. "

It is certainly a very ambitious project, but considering that in recent times, compared to the first versions, Funko POP! have evolved more and more and become aesthetically more complex, it is not to be excluded that the US company does not decide to take at least consider the proposal made by a star like Sean Schemmel.

And what do you think? Would you like to have such a figure on your bedroom shelf? Let us know below in the comments.