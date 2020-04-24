Dragon Ball: Goku Super Saiyan 4 becomes God of Destruction in this fan art

Share it:

For 5 years now the animated series Dragon Ball Super has become the official sequel to Akira Toriyama's play. For a long time, fans have clashed over the Dragon Ball GT issue and whether it could be considered a worthy sequel to the beloved Z series. The answer is generally negative, as it is not conceived by the mind of the Sensei.

For nearly 20 years however many have considered Dragon Ball GT the official conclusion of the cult manga but in 2015 it arrived in the Japanese networks Dragon Ball Super, the official sequel version that was to replace what in all respects had become a non-canonical sequel. If it is true that many did not appreciate its history full of sensational errors, the transformations were more than appreciated by the community. Still despite the divine versions of Super, not a few prefer the final form of Super Saiyan 4 shown by Goku in the unofficial series.

To fill the fans with hope, however, the user thinks about it idreamer36 who on reddit has created a beautiful fan art in which we can see the Saiyan that combines the transformation of the clothes from God of Destruction typical of Beerus.

In your opinion, at the end of Dragon Ball will Super Goku become the new God of Destruction? Vegeta's official voice recently admitted who could become God of Destruction in DB Super according to him. We remind you that Shueisha has announced that the Jump Festa 2021 will be held regularly, will we have news for Dragon Ball Super 2?