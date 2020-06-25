Dragon Ball: Goku Super Saiyan 3 comes to life in this statue for over 500 euros

Share it:

Among the many franchises that during these long ones have managed to impose themselves strongly within the great industry of anime and manga, one of the most important is certainly Dragon Ball, which over the years has managed to conquer a vast audience made up of millions and millions of readers and spectators.

The brand has in fact managed to keep the audience's attention high – who has never stopped praising the series with cosplay and fanart created with great attention – thanks to countless parallel works, including animated series, manga, spin-off , movies, video games and much more. Furthermore, the success of IP has prompted countless companies to launch themselves in the creation of splendid gadgets often designed for a specific niche of audiences, collectors who can do little in front of certain works.

Among these companies, there is also Egg Studio, which recently ended up in the spotlight thanks to a magnificent Dragon Ball-themed statue specifically dedicated to Goku Super Saiyan 3. As you can see from the news images, the work puts show our Goku in a solemn position, surrounded in the spiral of the mighty dragon Shenron. The statue is characterized by a huge amount of details and is sold at the "modest" price of 501 euros – to which the shipping costs must be added -, but the company has made it known that the product will be available in two sizes, i.e. scale 1: 4 and 1: 6, with the second that instead will cost 354 euros. According to what was announced, pre-orders are already open while the release is set between October and December 2020.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that unfortunately in the last few days Junya Furusawa, the historical official artist of the anime Dragon Ball, has left us.