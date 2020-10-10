Dragon Ball: Goku SSJ in female version re-imagined in this cosplay

After reporting an original fan art dedicated to Gohan from Dragon Ball, here’s a new one female cosplay, this time focused on the version of Goku Super Saiyan appeared in the episodes and in the manga of the Freeza saga.

The photos of the cosplay, which you can see at the bottom of the news, were shared by @molecularagatha on his official Instagram page. The cosplayer therefore wanted to recreate the look of Goku in Super Saiyan version. Here is his wig-focused comment: “Let’s talk about my wig while I adjust my stockings: here are the answers to the most common questions, the wig was made by me! I used some extensions and the shape was created from a very ugly pointed toupee. To join the hair I use cold silicone and Schwarzkopf glue. It took me four months to create it, it’s a boring process because you have to work on small pieces. The extensions must be cut and glued using silicone and stick with glue. The worst part is that you have to wait for them to dry and continually wash your hands because of the product used“.

He then continues: "Although I look happy in the third photo, the truth is that wearing the wig is very uncomfortable, not just because of the weight."Fans seem to have appreciated the work of the cosplayer, as you can read in their comments on the post.