Dragon Ball: Goku meets Naruto and American cartoons in an epic illustration

Among the most iconic protagonists of the global Shonen scene, a prominent place has held him for many years the hero par excellence of Dragon Ball, Goku. Saiyan raised on Earth is one of the most loved characters in the world, thanks to a funny personality and the dozens of battles undertaken to defend his beloved planet.

Despite his naive character, Goku has shown to reason like few during the fights, underlining a predisposition to the duel similar to that of Vegeta, another real talent. Compared to the Prince of Saiyans, the protagonist has always maintained a pure and innocent warrior philosophy, an opinion that has often endangered the lives of those around him.

Despite all these series of factors, the iconic hero continues to be appreciated by the entire community dedicated to the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama, as proof of the numerous illustrations dedicated to him. In this regard, a fan, a certain A2T will Draw, paid homage to Goku in a particular artistic representation in which he attempted to reinterpret his design through the style of some Shonen works, including Naruto and ONE PIECE, and some famous American cartoons, like Rick & Morty and Family Guy.

And you, instead, what do you think of this peculiar fan-art, with which style do you most appreciate the protagonist of Dragon Ball? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment in the appropriate reserved box at the bottom of the page.