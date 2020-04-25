Entertainment

Dragon Ball: Goku learns the Gear Fourth in an epic fan art

April 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Dragon Ball and ONE PIECE they are two of the most iconic shonen works of the entire manga panorama. Two titles that, since their debut, have started to upset the whole sector, heavily influencing the new generation of authors. But what if we tried to combine Luffy and Goku into one character?

The Akira Toriyama franchise is one of the most famous brands in the world, also thanks to the support of the community with extraordinary illustrations, such as the clash between Future Trunks and Freeza in the style of Shintani. Anyway, recently, the artist CELLMAN, face known to fans for their Dragon Ball themed designs, has dedicated the latest artistic representation to the character of Goku, however imagining him in a very particular key.

The iconic hero, in fact, was imagined with i powers of Luffy's Gear Fourth, complete with haki and some of the characteristics of the Gom Gom fruit. The illustration in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, was greatly appreciated by fans who found the peculiar crossover ingenious, reflecting the thousands of positive events attached to the photo. The artist, in particular, is known for the attention to detail, in this case evident both from the drapery of the clothing up to the anatomical rendering of the musculature.

And you, however, what do you think of this epic fan-art, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.

